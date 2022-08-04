A new school year has begun, and it is filled with all kinds of new discoveries. Who is my child’s teacher? What time does the bus pick them up? What supplies do we need?
Some new information is not shared, rather it dawns upon us, such as when the child’s clothes looked great yesterday, but today they no longer fit. Other revelations, or epiphanies, however, are wonderful and a joy.
An epiphany refers to a dawning, a revealing, a new understanding, in many cases, of God. Those special spiritual epiphanies arrive to the humble, the teachable, and the open.
The church I serve, the Church of the Epiphany in Lebanon, was named for a particular “epiphany,” the revealing of the Son of God to the Wise Men, the Magi from the East. It was for this “theophany” that they came to Bethlehem bringing rich gifts and humble worship of the newborn King of the Jewish people.
In Matthew 2:2 the Magi say to King Herod, “We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.”
The Magi were students, scholars who knew enough of the Hebrew writings to figure out where the Messiah would be born. It probably took some digging and learning from Jewish scholars. It most of all took openness to the leading of the Spirit of God, in a pre-Pentecost sort of way.
What if they got it wrong and traveled all that way on foot or on an animal’s back from Persia for nothing? That could be an expensive and potentially embarrassing mistake. They took a risk and walked by faith and were rewarded.
The Epiphany is celebrated by Christians all over the world on Jan. 6, marking the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas. It is also known as Twelfth Night, of Shakespearean fame, and around the world as Three Kings Day, the day to exchange gifts.
The Epiphany of God to the Magi continues as it has for 2,000 years, as a sign of the kingdom of God: the Gentiles, outsiders, were now the recipients of the salvation found in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord.
“Nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising.” Isaiah 60:3
The Rev. Cynthia Seifert, has served since early 2019 as the Priest in Charge of Episcopal Church of the Epiphany on Hickory Ridge Road and South Hartmann in Lebanon. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.