Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.