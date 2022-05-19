Most people have put away their Easter decorations and have moved on to celebrate the fine weather, Mother’s Day, the end of the school year and coming vacations with renewal and rest.
Yet, Christians around the globe continue celebrating the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ for 50 days after Easter Sunday.
And why not? It’s a big, wonderful, deal. The risen Lord Jesus Christ has defeated sin, death, hell and the devil. He has burst forth, changing history and now we have no reason to fear death. His “getting up” means that we too can “get up” from death one day. Alleluia.
With joy and wonder, we keep right on being encouraged that God is making all things new. In Easter season, many read the Scriptures about Christ’s appearances to his disciples after his resurrection.
The disciples were still reeling from Jesus’ death by crucifixion and from their own failures to stand by him. One can imagine the sadness, shame and trauma they experienced.
Jesus appears to them behind locked doors in an upper room and on the beach near the Sea of Galilee and other places too. He shows himself to be alive and he restores his relationship to Peter who denied him three times. Three times Peter says, “Lord, you know I love you.” Jesus responds, “Then feed my sheep,” restoring Peter as his disciple.
All human beings suffer from painful feelings from time to time. Guilt and shame come from our own failures, from the harmful actions of others and from life circumstances. Some conflicts are so difficult that we don’t know how to fix them. But no fight is too hard for God to solve.
The power that raised Jesus Christ from the dead is at work in all who believe in Christ. So believers, prayerfully invite the Risen Christ be between you and the person or persons you are in conflict with, and see what grace may come.
As Saint Paul wrote, “For he himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility.” Divisions are no match for Christ’s grace. Thanks be to God.
Rev. Cynthia Seifert has been the Priest in Charge at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Lebanon for more than three years and has been in full-time ministry since 1993. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.