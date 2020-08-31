To the Editor:
I visited a store today in Wilson County. Twelve people entered without masks while I wore a mask.
Based on the COVID-19 positivity rate in Wilson County today, the probability that one person in the store was infected with COVID-19 is higher than I would have liked.
Please care for yourself, and, more importantly, for others. Wearing a mask means that you care for yourself and others. Not wearing a mask only means that you care for yourself.
My disclosure is that I am a caring person.
Robert Nichols
Lebanon