To the Editor:
Why does it take a tragedy before we get anything done? If we don't get a red light at South Green Hill Road and Lebanon Road somebody's going to get killed there before long.
They put in the high school right on the other side of the hill at North Green Hill Road where there is a red light that causes more traffic now. So, there should also be a red light at South Green Hill Road. It has more traffic than North Green Hill Road. I don't understand the logic of this. We need a red light at South Green Hill and Lebanon Road.
Let's stop killings before they happen, not after.
Robert Wey
Mt. Juliet