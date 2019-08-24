To the Editor:
It is a shame that children who grew up attending Mt. Juliet Elementary School and Mt. Juliet Middle School will not be able to attend Mt. Juliet High School.
The typical districting footprint for MJE and MJMS has always led to MJHS. Soon, if the Mt. Juliet mayor and council take no action, these students will attend a new school with a politically correct bland name taken from a tree, creek or the non-offensive street location name (and that will lead to great confusion whenever we hear stories on the radio and TV about Nashville’s Green Hills High School).
Mt. Juliet High School instead will be attended by a majority of students from Lebanon. Yes, the growing Highway 109 corridor, I-40 north to the river/county line, on both east and west sides is owned/controlled by growth happy Lebanon. Why Mt. Juliet didn’t grab the west side of a state highway neighboring the city boundary is an example of short-sightedness that I hope will be avoided here.
SOLUTION: The new high school at N. Greenhill Rd and Lebanon Pike should carry the name Mt. Juliet High School and the existing Golden Bear Gateway location should pack up all the MJHS memorabilia and move lock, stock and barrel to the new location — just as it did when it left the current MJMS location.
The Golden Bear Gateway location can take a new name, get a paint job (to save money the new name could use one of the two existing colors, black or gold). Golden Bear Gateway which has but a few addresses currently can change its name to Benders Ferry Road or Beckwith Road or Curd Road (which some still have listed as the address for the high school on that roadway).
Sure there will be arguments as to why this is impossible: monetary issues (public-private partnership to transfer memorabilia and paint cost); the process is too far underway (hogwash, the new school is barely there and only bare concrete block); X percent of the population of the Golden Bear Gateway school will be from the eastern half of the city of Mt. Juliet (those areas of the city did not grow up attending MJE and some not MJMS and until this new school opens many now attend Wilson Central HS; our society is so mobile today, families don't stay in the same place (wrong again, still plenty of multi-generational families in western and northwestern Mt. Juliet).
The real reason they will object is that they were not aware enough to have thought of the idea themselves to begin with.
My son is distraught that after attending MJE and MJMS, he will not be allowed to continue in his siblings’ footsteps and be a Golden Bear at MJHS. He and his siblings are first generation Mt. Julietites.
Brian McClanahan
Old Hickory