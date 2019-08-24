Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.