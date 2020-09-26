Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 74F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.