To the Editor:
We, Tom & Janet Needham, would like to express our appreciation for all the people who helped to make this year’s 4th of July fireworks the best yet!
First of all, we’d like to thank the Boyle group for allowing us to use their property. We would also like to thank the 40,000-plus viewers who chose to spend their evening with us!
This show wouldn’t have been possible without, a location, many viewers and the generous donations that were made in store, at Cedarstone, and our GoFundMe page. We want each and every citizen to know we are grateful to have pulled our community together to make this show a huge success!
God bless America!
Tom and Janet Needham
Mt. Juliet