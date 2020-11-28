To the Editor:
Sometimes it takes a gentle nudge to make us realize how fortunate we are in our situations.
Having watched “The Diary of Anne Frank” tonight, I discerned how any of the eight people stowed away in the attic for 25 months would have given anything to swap their quarantine circumstance with ours today. Imagine how they endured constant fear, hunger and horrible weather conditions due to air raid damage to their living quarters.
Our ancestors withstood many other trying times and we should learn from their actions how to effectively face adversity. Someone once said that character is built during affliction and times of trial.
Though we may grow weary during our current plight, it is our attitude and will to persevere which will see us through to the other side. We have so much to be thankful for with our good fortune to access technology to communicate with one another and enable many of us to work from home.
Yes, our mental health has been affected, but we must learn to reach out to others for help when we feel like we cannot face another day. There is no shame in asking for help when we feel as if we are in a dire predicament.
As we hear each day in the media, we are in this together and collectively we will walk to the end. Perhaps we will come out stronger after all is said and done and we will have learned some valuable lessons about friendship, kindness and mankind.
Myra Jane Sloan
Lebanon