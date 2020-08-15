Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.