To the Editor:
Nothing is more important to a democracy than a well-informed electorate. This statement, made by Thomas Jefferson and reused by others, has great importance as we decide how children can safely return to schools in the midst of a pandemic. It also has great importance in the current political climate.
It is concerning to see the disinformation come from local politicians. As a former Republican, the information and rhetoric coming from the local Republicans is not the party I remember and does not display the best of Tennessee or Wilson County.
However, there are citizens in the county who are willing to stand and properly represent our community. As Wilson County grows, native and new residents with diverse backgrounds are paying attention to the local elections and politicians. We expect better.
Now, as a Democrat, I know there are more people like me who are willing to stand up and expect better. A well-informed electorate expects:
Life:
• Health care is a basic human right.
Liberty:
• That all people are equal, full stop. And we should treat each other with civility, full stop.
Pursuit of happiness:
• An economy that works for all; a living wage; and fair tax policy.
• Access to quality public education for all children in Tennessee.
• Accountability, transparency, honesty and fiscal responsibility in government.
None of the above expectations require a political affiliation. They are expectations that reflect the Golden Rule and morals that many of us to have been raised with. Local Republicans appear to have other priorities, though. If that’s not the case, we welcome them to prove otherwise.
In the meantime, we will be busy building a better future for all Wilson County residents. All are welcome to join us.
Sarah T. Bland
Lebanon