To the Editor:
Statues are a reminder of our past. They can inspire and or give us pause for thought. Many are unbelievably beautiful and are certainly works of art. Most also belong to the people, the citizenry.
A riotous group, deciding on its own that statues should come down and then proceed to take them down is beyond just an illegal action. Several adjectives come to mind that surely fit and more completely describe this arrogant, selfish, illegal action. I would start with the word usurp.
I know I would experience a real feeling of sorrow, anger and loss should the statue of Gen. Hatton be removed from the Lebanon Square. Probably most of us living in the area would experience similar feelings. People and most animals have an area in our minds or souls, call it what you will, that stores images and events that effects our present feelings and actions.
I find it impossible to imagine our SEA TO SHINING SEA beautiful country devoid of our statues and memorials. They are a part of our collective knowledge, love and in most cases, reverence for the past that has made the good in our present lives possible. They are symbols of who we were, are and what we aspire to as a nation. Some may represent past times and events that we can and should and probably have learned from.
Why not leave them standing as well, as a reminder of the paths our wonderful country once took? Let’s let Gen. Hatton stand where he is. We should remember all he represents of the past, as well as how this beautiful statue can help to shape our future.
Virginia Brosius
Watertown