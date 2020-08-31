To the Editor:
Good character, integrity and honesty are alive and well in Lebanon.
Recently, in my haste, I left my purse in a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot. It contained my phone, identification, credit cards, etc., and I panicked when I couldn’t locate it. I immediately pulled over and searched my car, realizing I had left it in the cart.
I drove back to the parking lot and the same two people that were there chatting when I left were still having a conversation. Frantically, I asked if they had seen my purse. “Yes, a woman took it inside,” they responded.
Feeling some relief, I rushed toward the entrance, but was stopped by a voice asking, “Is this your purse?” That voice belongs to Valerie Primo!
I have tried to find her on Facebook and Google to thank her again, but have been unsuccessful. I may be spelling her name incorrectly.
But no matter, my point is in today’s world of chaos, unrest, and thievery, it is refreshing to be reminded that good people are here performing worthy deeds daily. I am extremely grateful to Valerie for her integrity and character.
I want to share her example of kindness to remind us all that people are still doing noble things, no matter how small or large the task. Thank you, Valerie Primo.
Delores Blankenship
Lebanon