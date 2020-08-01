To the Editor:
One of the arguments I have heard for not removing the monument on the Lebanon Square is that it is removing or erasing history.
If we look to the European Union, we see that erecting and tearing down monuments is commonplace and ongoing. China has seen similar events with the statues of Mao Zedong. History is the study of past events. The people and ideology that erected them is history. The people who take them down are creating history.
Statues are not history. The statue is merely an icon for a value at the time it was erected.
Does the Confederate soldier who stands tall over the Lebanon Square reflect our current values? Is that value uniting our people or dividing our people?
Karen Leidy
Lebanon