To the Editor:
If we could for one moment remove our political bias. If we weren’t, for a moment, a Democrat or Republican. Think of yourself as a juror determining the outcome of a case and you had to consider reasonable doubt.
Now place yourself in Congress. I believe we are witness to the most outrageous violation of the Constitution I have seen in my lifetime. Does anyone really believe that either side of the Trump impeachment is impartial?
The Democrats have been talking impeachment since before Trump was inaugurated. The Republicans (Sen. Graham) are no better, “I'm not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”
None of the participants in the impeachment would be allowed to be on a jury if this were to occur in a courtroom. I understand impeachment is very different than a trial. It falls on the Senate to determine the outcome of the investigation referred by the House.
If we were to be objective and use reasonable doubt as the benchmark, only then could an honest conclusion could be made. Unfortunately, for the American people, we are made to suffer through this impeachment even though we all, more than likely, know the outcome.
Congress should be ashamed. We have seen the worst of politics on display. The next election will be more divisive than the impeachment in my opinion. I leave it to you to decide if the President actually deserves impeachment. However, the process of impeachment has been abused on both sides of the aisle.
Jim Williams
Lebanon