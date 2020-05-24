I had absolutely no idea how hard this would be when I agreed to write this. The emotional roller coaster has been very unsettling, almost unbearable. I really wanted to back out, but I gave my word.
I can barely see what I’m writing through the tears flowing down my face. I never would have finished alone. Many thanks to my shoulders who helped me pushed through (PN, ZM, AB).
As I drudge up old memories of two of my favorite leaders and mentors — MG(P) John G. Rossi and CSM Donovan Watts — I’m reminded of a quote from the Greek philosopher Thucydides, “The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.”
Any time I think, dream or talk about one of these men, my heart is full because I was blessed with the opportunity to serve with and befriend them. They both were dedicated, hard-nosed, courageous, subject-matter experts and a true pleasure to be around. Yet, my heart is also heavy because no one else will ever have the chance to serve with or get to know either of them again.
I first met CSM Watts when I was a Senior TAC at the Army Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga. He was the First Battalion, Eleventh Infantry Regiment Battalion CSM when I went to interview for the position of Commander, Alpha Company 1/11 IN BN.
I thought he was the craziest person alive until I took command and realized that he, my First Sergeant (1SG Maholick) and myself were all cut from the same cloth. It became even more clear once I became the Battalion Executive Officer (BN XO).
I learned a lot about myself from CSM Watt’s leadership, mentorship and friendship. He helped me tap into an inner strength that I wished I never found out that I had. He was a key piece of the puzzle that helped me push through the never-ending memories and dreams of a murder-suicide and a Senior NCO’s death that happened within two weeks of each other and complete a very successful command.
One day, he tactfully came into my office and “offered” me some unsolicited but needed “CSM Advice”. About an hour later, he brought his daughter to me so that I could teach him how to fix her hair. He was at my wedding and was one of the first to tell me to go take a pregnancy test because I was acting different, showing emotions and everything.
He sent someone to my quarters to take me to the hospital when I became critically ill five days after Zoiey’s birth. He made sure that my mother knew that our family, the 1/11th IN BN, was there for her, Zo and myself. He made sure that we had everything we needed and more.
I appreciated our relationship, but I didn’t internalize the significance of it until I assumed command again at Fort Campbell. He was intentionally preparing me for a litany of significant events that would occur later in my military career. I am forever grateful that God allowed our paths to cross when they did.
The first phone call
I’ll never forget where I was and what I was doing when I received the phone call. I was stationed at Osan Airbase, South Korea. I was transitioning from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Supply Officer (S4) to the Brigade Executive Officer (XO) position. I was sitting at my desk reviewing inventory sheets and my DSN line rang.
It was my previous A 1/11 IN Company Executive Officer. All I remember hearing is crying and that CSM had been killed by an IED in Iraq. I felt like I received a sucker punch to the gut. I remember putting my head on my desk and screaming as loud as I could inside. My thoughts were, “There is no way that this was reasonably possible. This couldn’t be true. Not the CSM Donovan Watts I knew. He was an Iron Man.”
My Brigade Commander, Col. John G. Rossi, was standing in the hallway outside of my door talking to someone. He saw me and told me to go to his office. I hesitated for a moment. His mere presence was intimidating at times, especially when I first met him. He always had a stoic demeanor.
I really didn’t want to go because I had checked out of the fight. I knew that I wouldn’t be able to answer any question he asked. I didn’t want to show any emotions. He had just selected me to be his Brigade XO. Would he change his mind if I cried in his office?
He told me to come in, close the door and sit down. He asked me if I was OK and I told him the news I had just received. He shared some aged wisdom about different coping methods he used to deal with losing Brothers-in-Arms. One method focused more on their accomplishments and contributions than the hurt of the loss. It allowed me to refocus and place a different emphasis on the death of a Hero.
Col. Rossi taught me that it was important to mourn their loss, but it was imperative that we make sure their sacrifice was not in vain. To emphasize their selflessness, their courage, and their dedication to our country. To make sure that their families weren’t forgotten. That their contribution to this great nation was the epitome of the slogan “Freedom is Not Free”.
I was blessed to serve under “John G.” for two years. During that time, we became friends. His family basically adopted Zo and I, along with the Brigade Operations and Personnel Officers’ families. We had a 24/7 mission, so we always worked long, hard and very unpredictable hours together. A 3 a.m. video teleconference with DC or a midnight stateside conference call was the norm.
Col. Rossi was a stern, yet compassionate man. His intelligence was exciting and terrifying at the same time. I don’t think I’ve ever served with a more knowledgeable person. He knew the manuals verbatim and best believe he already knew the answer to every question before he asked it.
MG (P) J.G. Rossi was also known to be to be a Soldier’s Soldier! He was “The best of the best … The tip of the spear … One who always led from the front.” He could change the trajectory or your military career with the stroke of his pen. If he put his name behind yours, you earned it because you had been stringently vetted and validated by the best. Absolutely no one got a free pass. You got the raw truth every time he spoke.
The last time we saw each other was in May of 2010 in Baghdad at a conference. You can’t imagine the pucker factor in the room when then-BG Rossi yelled out “Z” from across the room. Everyone stopped, including me. Everyone was sure that I was about to get it. To their surprise, he walked over to me and gave me a big hug. We chatted for a while and made plans to meet at the dining facility later. Unfortunately, he got pulled into another meeting and we missed our chance to link up for dinner.
The second phone call
All of us stayed in touch over the years. I was planning to attend his promotion and assumption of command ceremony the next day in Huntsville when I received this call.
Jay (Brigade S3) and J (Brigade S1/XO) called me on three-way because neither of them wanted to tell me alone, so they did it together. I was in complete shock and utter disbelief. How could this be? He was invincible to everyone that every served with him. He was the strongest man I knew besides my father.
I loved J.G. like he was my big brother. His family was my family. I went numb. I was in complete denial. I couldn’t … I can’t explain it. You know what I’m talking about if you’ve ever experienced it. I couldn’t believe, think, speak, stand, sit, cry, scream, breath but most of all, I could not ground myself enough to call his wife.
I knew that I wouldn’t be able to console her or provide any words of comfort at that time. I refused to believe it. It didn’t believe it until I laid my eyes on him. Reality set in when I said “so long” and rendered my final salute to my beloved friend.
If I only knew that Baghdad was the last chance I would ever get to hug him and tell him face to face how much I appreciated him and every opportunity, all the advice he had given me and the love his family had shown Zo and I, I would have yelled it to him across the room for everyone to hear just like he did.
I cherish the memories of all my fallen comrades, but certain ones hit much different than others. Sympathizing with the sadness and hurt my close friends, my extended family has of their fallen loved one, and the permanent, deafening sound of silence on the other end caused the loss of a true friend, someone that has played a significant role in your life, hits a lot harder.
I know that our meetings definitely were not by happenstance, but by pure divine intervention. It was meant for me to have these experiences, learn these lessons and create these momentous occasions in life with each one of them.
Oh, how I sometimes miss my beloved DST Sorors Penny Koger and Carolyn Jones “CJ” and the mentorship of my friends CSM Donavan “Ironman” Watts and MG(P) John G. “Invincible” Rossi. No memory, no award, no monument, not one single thing can ever fill the void that these losses caused.
I recently heard a leader and mentor I highly respect say, “When life gets too hard to stand, kneel.” What a simple, yet timely and profound statement. It gave me just enough to finish the race that day. Sometimes “just enough” is all that’s needed. We never know what impact a simple smile or a kind word will have on someone, so let’s make it a point to choose them wisely.
On this Memorial Day, and each year afterwards, try hard to remember the original intent of this federal holiday. It is meant to be a day of solemn remembrance and to honor those who gave the most precious gift anyone could ever give for the privileges and rights we so nonchalantly take for granted every day.
Their life.
I don’t want my words to be misconstrued. I enjoy a good gathering and barbeque just as much as anyone else. I just ask that you be cognizant of your company and considerate of anyone’s feelings that may be grieving. Please don’t say “Thank you for your service” because it’s not Veterans Day or “Happy Memorial Day” because it’s not a very happy or joyful day for some.
“My sincere condolences”, “Sorry for your loss” or a sincere, silent hug will suffice.
ZaBrina Seay retired from the Army as a Lt. Col. She currently serves as the director of the Wilson County Veterans Service Office.