Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.