It’s hard to imagine at this point how different things are now than they were just a few weeks ago.
First, our region was hit with devastating tornados in the early morning hours of March 3. Most of us know people who suffered damage, lost their homes or even tragically lost their lives. As seems to be the case when adversity hits this part of the country, people pulled together to help their neighbors recover as best they could.
While people were still reeling and recovering from the storms, the news about the coronavirus got real bad real fast. In what seemed like a matter of days, it went from a problem affecting other parts of the world to a pandemic and national emergency. Just a few weeks ago we couldn’t have imagined a virtual lockdown of our communities and our economy.
People everywhere are trying to figure out where to go from here.
People are scared — they are worried about their health as well as the health of their kids and their parents and grandparents; people are worried about their jobs, many have already lost them; small businesses are worried about their ability to stay open if customers stop coming in their doors; and people are mostly scared because there are so many unknowns — when and how will this end, will my family be OK, what about my job and when will life get back to normal?
Some out there are telling people not to panic, that this will be over soon enough.
It would be nice not to worry, but everyone should be concerned right now. There are reasons experts are warning us about this virus and we should heed their advice. With that said, we also need to live our lives. Here are some things I hope everyone will keep in mind.
• Follow the guidelines laid out by the Center for Disease and Control (cdc.gov) regarding the virus. Practice good hygiene, understand the most effective ways to prevent getting it and learn about the symptoms.
• This story seems to be changing by the hour. Keep up with the latest information about testing, prevention and what to do if you become infected.
• If and when you do get out to shop please make an effort to support local businesses. Many of them are hurting right now and money spent locally stays local.
As for us, we will continue to bring you all the latest local news. We are staying on top of coronavirus developments and will continue to update our website and social media pages on a regular basis.
Keep in mind that with schools closing, high school sports being suspended, events being canceled, etc. our paper will look a little different over the next several weeks. Our reporters will continue to work hard to bring you the latest news in our newspaper and on our website.
This is a good time to consider a subscription to our paper — you can call us at (615) 384-6212 and we will get you started. Our website content will remain free, as always.
We will get through this. Our country has faced big challenges before and made it out the other side. This will undoubtedly happen again. Until then, please stay safe and stay healthy.
Thanks for reading.
Dave Gould is the owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee. The company publishes 12 newspapers – Main Street Clarksville, Fort Campbell Courier, Dickson Post, Cheatham County Exchange, Robertson County Connection, Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, Portland Sun, Wilson Post, Murfreesboro Post, Main Street Fairview and Main Street Nashville, along with magazines, websites and social media pages. Dave, his wife, Ellen, and their family live in Gallatin. He can be reached at dgould@mainstreetmediatn.com.