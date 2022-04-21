I am Senior Pastor and founder of Heaven’s View Baptist Church In Lebanon, where I am blessed to pastor and serve for 28 years now.
I have been a bishop for 12 years, and I was born and raised here in this beautiful city, of which I love dearly. I am the wife of Leading Gentleman Deacon Edward Fite, and the mother of Romel McMurry, Suketta Fite, Alex Fite, and the adoptive Mother of R’Miracle McMurry-Fite.
As I reflect on God’s goodness, I can’t help but thank Him for all He has done and is doing for humanity. There is so much negativity going on in our world, that we should take a good look at what’s happening around us as a people and as a nation.
With these issues facing us, which are too numerous to name, this is a great time to ponder upon our relationship with God. We don’t know the day or the hour that the Son Of Man will appear, but we must be ready when He comes.
We ready ourselves by making sure that we are saved and Born Again by loving one another as God has commanded, by giving and presenting our lives unto God as living sacrifices, and by treating each other with great respect.
All of this is done by faith. Without faith it’s impossible to please God. Faith without works is dead, so we have to be intentional in our actions with one another.
We may not all see eye to eye on many things in this life, but we must all try to love each other the way that pleases God. Finding fault is easy, but loving is better. In fact, love covers a multitude of sins, and we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
There is a bright future ahead of us, so let’s maximize our opportunities to live the best life that we can to make a difference in our society, for our families, and for generations to come.
Faith, Love And Unity is of utmost importance, so let’s exercise this to the highest degree so that we can all live in peace and harmony before God comes back. Together we can make a difference.
In these end times, God is looking for those whom He can depend on, and I am glad to be one of the ones that He can depend on. It is my prayer that you will be also. Where there is faith, love, and unity, everything flourishes, and heaven rejoices. The angels sing a little bit louder, and joy unspeakable overfloods our souls.
Oh, just think of the excitement going on in heaven when all of God’s children get together on this side of heaven.
