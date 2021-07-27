As we approach my favorite time of year, I see people starting to think about getting their entries ready for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
This is the best time to show the area that you make the best peach preserves, grow the largest zinnias, or that your pumpkin is the heaviest in the area.
I work with many of the gardening-based competitions, and this includes the fruits, vegetables and the flower shows. If you have never entered something in the Fair, let me be the first to encourage you to enter something this year. I bet we have a category that will fit something that you are currently growing. Be sure to check out wilsoncountyfair.net to look closer at the categories.
Entering flowers in the fair is simple and fun. The Wilson County Gardener’s Guild and the Wilson County Master Gardeners run a fantastic show. I mostly sit back and watch it awe at how it runs like a well-oiled machine.
This show is great because it even includes plants that can be arranged or those that are completely grown in the house. So even if you don’t have a garden, you can still enter things that you are growing inside. When entering flowers make sure you harvest them at their peak, and you try to select those that are free of damage or disease.
The flower shows are arranged into a few different classes and these include arrangements, cut specimens, and container grown plant material. All entries for this show need to be entered on Aug. 11 between 2-6:30 p.m.
The fruit and vegetable show seems to grow a little larger every year. I think it will be larger this year because we have so many home gardeners that are learning how to garden each year. We even heard the term “pandemic gardening” last year because everyone was home, and everyone wanted to pick up gardening.
When it comes to vegetables, we are looking for those free of disease and insect damage. One rule to make mention is that no refrigerated or frozen items can be entered. This is because they will deteriorate so fast, and we may not even have time to get them judged. When it comes to vegetables, we also have categories for the biggest by weight. It’s exciting to see the pumpkins and watermelons that folks will enter these categories.
I hope you will look at the categories and find something to enter. Challenge yourself to enter at least one category in one of these shows. If you see me running around, and it’s your first time entering the Fair, stop by and say “Hi.”
Lucas Holman is the Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent for Wilson County. He can be reached at (615) 444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.