To the Editor:
I’m a rising 11th grader at a Tennessee high school in a “good district.”
I’m quite vocal when it comes to my opinions and experiences in the school system. I have sent numerous emails to the members of the school board about the concerns I have with the daily occurrences at my school. I have sent well thought out, respectful emails to the board.
I have concerns, such as the option for Hybrid schooling in the future, and the vast waste of time school has become for high school aged students. I’m extremely dissatisfied with my response rate, which is less than 50%. Those are pretty substandard odds for a response from elected officials that claim to have our best interests at heart. This shows the incompetence of our board of education. It runs deep.
If you find yourself confused and indecisive about upcoming school board elections, I’d like to come to your aid with a testimony of my experience within Tennessee schools.
I’ve been in the same county’s schools since kindergarten, slowly progressing through the grades, now entering my junior year of high school.
My public-school career has been continuously bombarded with politically motivated tactics to corrupt the minds of this generation and many to come.
Those range from an elementary school principal misappropriating fundraiser funds for personal use to a few of my middle school teachers attempting to bully young, undeserving minds into a constant state of submission, and ending with my high school experience being extremely politicized in and out of the classroom.
In an attempt to remedy my issues throughout my high school career, I looked where any normal student would look – principals and guidance. These issues consisted of racial, sexual, and religious exploitation.
Some of these classes were ideological warfare, with educators pitting cohorts against each other on the basis of their stance on social issues.
For those of you who are invested in the deceit that these concepts are not involved in the teachings within our public schools, I have some bad news for you.
These issues persisted constantly throughout my time at my high school. As a vocal student wanting to learn, not be lectured about social issues in an attempt to form my social and political views to fit nicely in the box of conformity, I was seen as a troubled student. I continuously questioned the status quo, walked out on lectures, and met weekly, sometimes daily, with principals. This became burdensome, plaguing my ability to function like a normal student as I seemingly had an ideological target on my head.
These meetings with principals were full of sugar-coated, feel-good remedies; continuously avoiding my issues at hand, sometimes for weeks at a time.
I had an assistant principal telling me multiple times that we could review the footage of a classroom lecture together, as requested, in an attempt to address the ideological hell that these “educators” were putting students’ easily contorted minds through. Yet, every time, nothing was done.
I have turned elsewhere. The school board was not an option as the current board member representing the zone where I live cares just as much about constituent concerns as my high school principals proved to.
I tried another option. The conservative candidate running in my zone has been there every step of the way to provide comfort and guidance that these apparently “qualified” educators/administrators could not. For the betterment of student life in my county, I pray to God that he wins.
Vote for candidates who will preserve student innocence, inclusivity and the fostering of creative, intuitive and free student minds. We, the students of Tennessee, are counting on you!
Jared Dutch, Mt. Juliet