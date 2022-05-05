Did you ever receive a gift you didn’t want, and yet it turned out to be a favorite treasure? Often, that’s the way it is with Jesus. Sometimes He gives gifts we don’t want or think we need, but our God is a good Father who gives good gifts to those who ask Him (Matt. 7:11).
For me, this gift came wrapped in darkness, dread and fear with the name glaucoma. For years, I have denied it, sought freedom from it, and believed it was the enemy coming to kill, steal, and destroy me. But in the hands of the Potter, He exchanges beauty for brokenness.
And when I surrendered and gave up the fight and said, “Not my will, but Your will be done,” God brought light to the darkest places in my soul.
Jesus spoke while on Earth and wanted to speak to me His truth: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
When my SIGHT was affected — the way I most see God and worship Him and best read others — I was shaken to my core. Could I live and love Jesus without my eyesight? It is easy to say His Presence is more precious than eyesight until He asked, “Kathy, will you place your eyesight on the altar and trust Me to give you eyes of faith?
In 2 Corinthians 5:6, Paul explains that “as long as we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord. For we live by faith not by sight.” Home is with Jesus for all eternity. But I wonder, have I become so at home in my body with my senses that I miss SEEING Jesus and His work through eyes of faith?
So daily, I place my eyesight on the altar, and I hear Jesus whisper to my heart, “The greater the sacrifice the sweeter the aroma to Me!”
Is there a situation or circumstance in your life that Jesus is asking you to surrender in exchange for the gift of His presence? Then pray with me the words of the old hymn, “Have thine own way, Lord! Have thine own way, Lord! Thou art the Potter, I am the clay! Mold me and make me after Thy will, while I am waiting, yielded, and still.” (Have Thine Own Way, Lord by Adelaide Pollard)
Kathy Gallagher is a lover of Jesus, a wife, a mother, and a grammy. She is with The Salvation Army of Wilson County. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.