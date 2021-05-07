Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Likely Through Sunrise... Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of the mid-state. Visibilities are likely to drop below one mile at many locations, with some reduced to 1/4 mile or less at times. Motorists are urged to use caution, as visibilities may change rapidly given the patchy development. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles.