Here in Middle Tennessee, many folks are eagerly awaiting the coming of spring. We are waiting to see if our shrubs will come back to life after the rapid temperature drop during winter.
Some folks planted bulbs and are looking forward to seeing them come up. Soon the dogwoods and redbuds will cover our hills with pink, white and purple.
As we wait for spring, some of our faith communities observe a period of Lent which comprises the six weeks preceding Easter. We mark the beginning of Lent with a service of ashes, which are made into the shape of a cross on our foreheads. When receiving ashes, we recite Genesis 3:19b: “Remember that you came from dust and to dust you will return.” These ashes come from the burnt palm branches of the previous year’s Palm Sunday, and they represent both our mortality and humanity. In receiving them, we remember not only who we are, but also how very connected we are to the earth for its Creator is also our Creator.
Ash Wednesday is my favorite day of the church year, which I know is really kind of strange because it is about death. But I love it because it speaks into the reality of the human experience. It names that life does not go on forever and reminds us to live now, live now, live now. Love your heart out now.
This makes me think of a great line from the Mary Oliver poem, “Have You Ever Tried to Enter the Long Black Branches.” Oliver writes: “Listen — are you breathing just a little and calling it a life?”
In other words, are you living on autopilot and not really examining your life, who you are, what you are here to do? Are you holding on to hurt, pain, or anger that is no longer yours to hold? Do you need to reconcile with your enemy? Forgiveness liberates you from the heavy burden of anger. Are you reacting instead of responding? Are you making decisions based on fear? Do you believe the lie that you are not worth being loved? Let God guide you this Lent to examine your heart and your life.
This is why we are so focused on dust. We need a sacred ritual to remind us that our lives will not go on forever. We need a reminder of death, so that we remember to live. We need a reminder that we are named beloved by God and also a reminder of our limitations and the broken places inside each of us. We need space to grieve the harmful things that we have done, and the necessary things that we have left undone — both personally and societally.
This year, Ash Wednesday falls on Fed. 22. May this time of Lent be a blessing to your life!
The Rev. Kate Fields was raised in Wilson County and is an alumna of Cumberland University. She currently pastors at Belmont United Methodist Church in Nashville. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.