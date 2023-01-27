On Dec. 28, I woke at 1 a.m. I wrote in my prayer journal that I was tired, worried, and restless.
I asked God for wisdom. A few minutes later, a verse came to mind, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).
Over the next few days, God made it clear that my theme for 2023 is “Being Still.” In that stillness, I have a sense that God and I are on the move. Being still does not mean being stuck or doing nothing. It feels like an invitation to productive rest.
My spiritual director helped me unpack several meanings of “Be Still.”
The ministry that I work with, Compassionate Hands, has experienced three head-spinning years. Staff transitions. Major program renovations. Tornado recovery and restructuring shelters during COVID. A new facility with new costs and new responsibilities. New grants to manage. A mortgage in 2020. Paid off in 2023. God blessed us with success through the chaos. We are grateful … and tired.
Being still means giving the organization room to breathe. We need to assess, pray, rejuvenate, and dream. Stillness allows leaders to discover and appreciate one another’s gifts and to build trust.
As a leader, it felt like my job changed every month those three years. The transitions were unavoidable, and God was faithful to carry us. Now I need to rest.
Being still as a leader means investing in relationships. I want to cultivate team members’ gifts to bring out their best performance as individuals and as a team. It can be a great year of growth even if there are no major new initiatives.
Being still as a minister means to serve well. Stay engaged with priorities. Pay attention to the person in front of me. Listen. Be authentic.
Over the last three years, I have at times forgotten how to play, how to rest, how to celebrate, how to pray. Last week, I played chess with one of the shelter guests. It was so much fun, even though I lost.
As a person, being still means doing less so that I can live more. Eat good food, take a walk, play a game. Live simply, with no ambition other than to be present with God and with people I love.
Being still means savoring times with friends and family members and God. Emails can wait. Today is my only time with my kids, and they grow up fast.
John Grant has served as Minister and Executive Director with Compassionate Hands since 2018.
