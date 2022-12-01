The first purple candle on the wreath was lit and the walls were richly decorated with fresh evergreens. Anticipation of the coming Christmas season stirred within us. It was almost here but not yet. I was a young teen mildly frustrated about having to wait through four weeks of Advent.

At church they handed out devotions on lavender mimeographed paper to go with the family advent wreath. The instructions guided us through Christian songs, prayers and Bible verses to prepare ourselves for Christ’s arrival both as an infant and ultimately as King and Judge.

