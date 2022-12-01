The first purple candle on the wreath was lit and the walls were richly decorated with fresh evergreens. Anticipation of the coming Christmas season stirred within us. It was almost here but not yet. I was a young teen mildly frustrated about having to wait through four weeks of Advent.
At church they handed out devotions on lavender mimeographed paper to go with the family advent wreath. The instructions guided us through Christian songs, prayers and Bible verses to prepare ourselves for Christ’s arrival both as an infant and ultimately as King and Judge.
My parents and younger sister joined me around the candles on the dining room table to mark the weeks as they counted down to Christmas Eve, a new set of devotions each Sunday.
On Christmas Eve we arrived in the dark for the 10 o’clock Holy Eucharist, dressed up and ready to sing carols (finally!), hear the Christmas story and receive Holy Communion. The lit Christmas star hung above the altar with two strings of lights proceeding from the star to the back of the room. Never had the room seemed more glorious. Every heart was warmed as we held our little wax taper candles and sang “Silent Night” ringing out with simply our voices.
It was a high moment of the season and well, it was hard to top in my imagination. The following morning was an extravaganza of exchanging gifts and enjoying rich foods and playing games. Our family later traveled to our Alabama grandparents’ home for more festivities.
I was not aware that my church continued to celebrate the incarnation of God in the 12 days of Christmas. It wasn’t until studying Shakespeare in high school that I came across Twelfth Night or the celebration of the three kings’ adoration of Jesus, called the Epiphany.
It’s easy to miss the final celebrations of the Advent, Christmas and Epiphany cycle of holidays. But there is much to be enjoyed and celebrated in these sweet 12 days.
British folks celebrate Boxing Day on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. The name came from the “boxes” of coins that were collected for the poor that day, St. Stephen’s Day. He was the first deacon whose job it was to look after the widows in the Book of Acts, Chapter 6. It’s a great day to dedicate to service and helping others.
The Church of the Epiphany celebrates Jan. 6 with worship, a chili cook-off and a big bonfire for everyone’s dried out live Christmas trees and wreaths.
Whether you celebrate all the special days, or just Christmas, “Come, let us adore Him, Christ the Lord.”
The Rev. Cynthia Seifert servesat Episcopal Church of the Epiphany on Hickory Ridge Road and South Hartmann in Lebanon. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.