Americans take 80% of painkillers taken in the world. The source of that pain runs the gamut from muscle aches to headaches to arthritis, from broken hearts to crushed spirits.
Americans take 80% of painkillers taken in the world. The source of that pain runs the gamut from muscle aches to headaches to arthritis, from broken hearts to crushed spirits.
People cry out for the pain to stop. For many, the pain stops when the painkiller is taken. For many others, the pain never stops. But for some, including the woman at the synagogue in Luke 13, life is transformed by the presence of Jesus.
Luke tells little about this woman. She was “a woman with a spirit that had crippled her for eighteen years. She was unable to stand up straight.” Eighteen years is a long time.
We can safely assume that during that time, she had prayed for healing. Yet her physical situation was unchanged. Everything about her life was hard.
Everyone is bent over at some time in their life. Physical ailments, psychological struggles, abuse by others, whatever keeps a person bent over and living far from the life God intended for them are the things that Jesus wants to free us from.
On this particular sabbath, Jesus was teaching in the synagogue when he saw this woman bent over and unable to stand tall. He called for her. “Woman, you are set free from your ailment.” Jesus laid his hands on her, and she immediately stood up straight and began praising God.
Everyone else saw a defeated, hopeless woman. Jesus saw a woman who needed to be set free. What if she had decided not to bother with the worship anymore? What if she was just too tired and hurting to get to the synagogue? But she came in faith and left set free and made whole!
Jesus set her free. Free from whatever held her captive for 18 years. No wonder she immediately began praising God!
The good news is that Jesus still sets people free. At the beginning of his public ministry, Jesus set his agenda as he read from Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives ... to let the oppressed go free.”
One more thing: She wants all of you to know that Jesus can set you free too. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been down (has it been more than 18 years?), Jesus can heal even you! Thanks be to God who sets us free!
Worship this Sunday at the church of your choice and experience the freedom a relationship with Jesus brings.
The Rev. George Tuttle serves as the Interim Pastor at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Worship Wilson is a weekly column written by pastors and people of faith in Wilson County.
