Have you heard about the miracle happening in Wilson County? Like most of God’s work, it is easy to overlook. It is quiet and happening in unlikely places and among unlikely people.
Though unassuming, the miracle of Compassionate Hands is profound …
• 45 churches working together for a common goal.
• Wealthy people developing friendships with the poor.
• Every week, someone leaves the streets of Lebanon to go to rehab or housing or family – Amazing!
• Doubting people like me find hope & renewal as God uses our gifts despite our blind spots and failures.
• In only four years, God carried us from no budget to a staff of eight and gave us a great facility that will be debt free by year-end. And we’ve already outgrown it!
As a minister with Compassionate Hands, I have a front row seat to watch God work. I am certain that God is the one doing the heavy lifting given the complexity of homelessness and the rapid changes we have experienced. Despite the challenges and our limitations, every night for nine winters we have been able to offer a safe place to sleep, serve delicious meals, and provide hot showers and other services.
We are developing new ministry initiatives. Winter shelters are a launching pad for year-round services. As guests learn to trust us, they share their struggles and we offer prayer, encouragement and support. Care coordinators assist guests with resources, job opportunities, transportation and housing. When they hang out at the Hope Center, addicts stop drinking, thieves stop stealing, rough characters get a second chance as they experience the love of Jesus through the church. Lives change as hearts are softened.
One week in November, we saw SIX people take the giant step from life on the streets to a new beginning – three rides to family in other communities, one into a transitional program, and two into an apartment. That same week, we opened emergency shelters due to extreme cold. Another week full of miracles, thanks to dozens of people working together, with God quietly arranging the pieces in the background.
God keeps on blessing us with resources, and we sense in His growing provision an invitation to say yes to serve in greater ways in the future.
Next week Compassionate Hands will open shelters for the 10th year. If you would like to be a part of the next miracle, let’s talk. John.Grant@CompassionateHandsTN.org.
John Grant has served as Minister and Executive Director with Compassionate Hands since 2018. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.
