Growing up in Wilson County during autumn was one of my favorite experiences. The cedar glades would turn beautiful yellows, almost as beautiful as the oranges and reds of the sugar maple grove on my grandparents farm.
I knew that when the air cooled and the candy corn and apples emerged that we were in a new season, full of color but also change. The changes in nature as summer faded to autumn and autumn transitioned to winter were captivating to me as I sought to understand God’s incredible creation.
The connections that God’s creation has within in it are unique, fascinating and full of lessons about life, if we listen. The changing of the seasons orients us and reminds us that life is, indeed, full of change. The bounties of summer’s melons, tomatoes, corn, squash, okra, peppers, cucumbers and beans fade into fall’s sweet potatoes, carrots and pumpkins.
Just as the seasons change every few months here in Tennessee, so too, do our lives change as we grow as individuals. Ecclesiastes 3 reminds us that: “There’s a season for everything and a time for every matter under the heavens” and then we read a list of a number of opposing situations that we will likely experience. We see in this passage that God is the Creator of time and seasons and that we live in God’s rhythms of change: a time when we gather, and when we let go; a time when we live and when we die; a time when we plant and when we uproot what we planted because we are preparing for winter; a time for our laughter and also for our tears; a time when our voices are needed to speak up with love, and a time when we need to listen to other’s stories and be quiet.
Ecclesiastes speaks to the importance of being fully present, of showing up in the moment because there is a time and place for everything. God is always God throughout whatever season you are in, whether it is an incredibly hard season that has you completely worn out, or a joyful season that has you feeling grateful.
And above all, take comfort in knowing that though life changes just as the seasons change, God’s love for you will never, ever change.
The Rev. Kate Fields is a native of Wilson County and an alumna of Cumberland University. She currently pastors at Belmont United Methodist Church in Nashville. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.