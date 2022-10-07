Growing up in Wilson County during autumn was one of my favorite experiences. The cedar glades would turn beautiful yellows, almost as beautiful as the oranges and reds of the sugar maple grove on my grandparents farm.

I knew that when the air cooled and the candy corn and apples emerged that we were in a new season, full of color but also change. The changes in nature as summer faded to autumn and autumn transitioned to winter were captivating to me as I sought to understand God’s incredible creation.

