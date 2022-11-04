In the Bible, there is a sobering story of a woman who obtains healing from Jesus without him even knowing it. For 12 years, this woman had suffered from a hemorrhage. She sought out every doctor and healer she could find but none could help her. She spent all her money in search of a cure for this exanguious ailment.

Because of her condition, the woman was regarded as being ritually unclean. And to be unclean meant that people would skirt around her so as to avoid the possibility of contact. Her condition was common knowledge and her disease banished her to the fringes of civilization.

