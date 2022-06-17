One of my favorite places to be is a beach. Just about any beach. I love the breeze, the sound of the breaking waves, the warmth of the sun on my skin and the music of others’ laughter as they find joy in that place, too. And one of my favorite things to do in this favorite place is to look for shells.
Not too many years ago, as I was watching for shells tumbling in the surf to be revealed, I realized that I was riding a merry-go-round of thought and feeling as I hunted. Once in a while, my anticipation was met with amazement at the beauty I found. More often, though, that anticipation bounced to disappointment. The glint of sun reflecting off the pearly white insides of a nautilus or a flash of rich color stuck in the sand would make my breath catch and my fingers grab, rubbing away the sand.
Rolling the find in my fingers, I would discover a hole rubbed in the umbo of the shell or the outer lip broken off. I was looking for perfection in these tiny vessels … as if seafaring for any length of time would ever leave anyone, anything unmarked.
In my mind, until that day, I was holding on to a belief that the prize of human life —seafaring of its own kind — was to tumble through unscathed. You and I, buffeted by life’s winds and rains, have been beaten down upon by the sun and by the rough-and-tumble everyday rhythms, the rhythms of missed deadlines or unexpected tests, of harsh words spoken or received out of frustration even to or from self. I mean, enough is enough, right? Do we truly expect to come out of one of those days (or seasons) unmarked?!
That day, on West Gulf Place Beach, these truths came to me:
One, my expectation of presenting myself as perfect is ridiculous. And it’s dishonest. The nicks in me are real and I will not be ashamed of the asymmetry for it is testimony to God’s grace and my resilience in life’s journey by God’s help.
Two, my disappointment in or, at least, discomfort with your lack of perfection is pig-ignorant. I am willing to demand of you what I am not able to achieve myself, really? That’s a slap to you and me at the same time. No, I will celebrate your resilience and the reality of God’s grace at work in you.
And three, God isn’t looking at me like I look at these shells. The One who created us isn’t scrutinizing us for dings and dull spots, rejecting us as if flaws and disfigurements signal worthlessness.
I believe God sees those rough edges and scars and flaws, aware of the full stories behind them. I believe God celebrates our strength, our beauty, and still sees us as God’s glory … even with rough edges and scars.
At least that’s what I read in God’s Word. Let me offer you this as I receive it again myself:
“At that time, says the Lord, I will be the God of all the families of Israel,
And they shall be my people…
I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued
My faithfulness to you.
Again I will build you, and you shall be built…” (Jeremiah 31:1, 3)
Rev. Sandra Clay has served as the pastor Cook’s United Methodist Church since 2014. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.