God has given us a brand new outlook for a brand New Year, and we must take this opportunity to explore the wonderful blessings that God has ordained for us. It’s time to soar to new heights like never before in this New Year of 2023.
While reaching higher heights, we must let go of the old and embrace the new. Our mindsets have to be changed, and we must be on the same frequency with God in the spirit in order to carry out the Divine mandate that He has destined for us.
There are doors that have already been opened in the spirit, and all we have to do is walk in them by faith, and take authority over every territory in the name of Jesus. It is not predicated upon the past. The past is over, and our time is now. As children of God, we must have spiritual vision and spiritual hearing to carry out this great mandate that God has entrusted us with as His Ambassadors and Representatives.
Our spirits should be fired up and prayed up to Evangelize The World until every man, woman, boy and girl is saved. Each one must reach one, and together we’ll walk hand in hand to make a better place for all of humanity to live in. We should be intentional to strive to love one another like God loves us. Our differences must be put aside and then believe by faith that God will help us to work them out with the Holy Spirit leading us and guiding us into all truth, so that we can walk as one in unity and in peace. We have to dare to be different from those walking a different way.
We have to have holy boldness to be able to know that we’re soaring to the highest heights, but we’re doing it as disciples of Jesus Christ moving forward and reaching our God-given destiny one step, one day, and one prayer at a time. It’s time to soar to higher heights!!!
The life of Jesus is our greatest example. Jesus went from one degree to the next, and he even went down 42 generations, all the way to cavalry’s cross, and down into Joseph of Armethia’s borrowed new tomb, and then rose again the third day morning with all power in the hand. Jesus has shared that same power with us so that we can help make a difference in the world. When Jesus rose from the grave, he transformed the whole universe, and it should be our desire to transform the whole universe by soaring to higher heights in our love for one another, soaring to higher heights in our living, soaring to higher heights in our giving, and soaring to higher heights in every facet of our lives. God is counting on us!
The shekinah glory of God is upon us, and it is time to soar to higher heights! We must soar to higher heights until every generation is reached, until all racism and all other forms of darkness is eradicated, and until every knee bows and every tongue confesses that Jesus is Lord. Bishop Dr. Belita McMurry-Fite is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. She has been pastoring Heaven’s View for 29 years. She also is a wife and mother of four children and loves God with all of her heart. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.