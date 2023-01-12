God has given us a brand new outlook for a brand New Year, and we must take this opportunity to explore the wonderful blessings that God has ordained for us. It’s time to soar to new heights like never before in this New Year of 2023.

While reaching higher heights, we must let go of the old and embrace the new. Our mindsets have to be changed, and we must be on the same frequency with God in the spirit in order to carry out the Divine mandate that He has destined for us.

