The Greeks and Romans of ancient times worshiped a complex pantheon of gods and goddesses. The Greeks had their Olympians such as Zeus, Hera, Poseidon and Ares. The Romans had Jupiter, Neptune, Venus and others.

There was, however, one Roman god, Janus, who was wholly unique to Rome. Janus was the god of time. Janus was depicted as having two faces — one looking forward to the future and one looking backward to the past. The backward-looking face was always older than the front-looking face.

