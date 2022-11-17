It has been a long season of suffering for so many that I love and pray for. It has been a season of broken bodies, broken trust, broken dreams, broken minds, broken relationships, broken promises, broken finances, broken lives.
The symphony of suffering was loud and demanded front and center in my prayers of intercession.
But God awoke me Nov. 1 with a question, “What time is it, Kathy?” And He directed me to Ecclesiastes 3:1-8: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance. . .”
And my heart knew, it was time “to raise a Hallelujah” in the storms and sufferings of others (“I Raise a Hallelujah”)
“I raise a hallelujah
With everything inside of me
I raise a hallelujah
I will watch the darkness flee
I raise a hallelujah
In the middle of the mystery
I raise a hallelujah
Fear, you lost your hold on me” (partial lyrics)
Satan, the great imposter and enemy of God, comes to flip the script of circumstances; and just like he did with Eve, he wants me to question the love and goodness of God.
So, I have begun “praising God” (hallelujah), believing and confessing that He is a good, good Father who is working out His love and His purposes even when I cannot see.
Reasons to praise God:
• He binds up the brokenhearted, proclaims freedom for the captives, release from darkness for the prisoners, to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve. (Isaiah 61:1-3)
• Jesus is the good shepherd who lays down His life for the sheep; His sheep listen to His voice and follow Him. (John 10:11-30)
• Jesus meets all of my needs for He is the Bread of Life. (John 6:35)
• God is my ever-present help in times of trouble. (Ps. 46:1).
• Jesus will never abandon us, even to the end of the age. (Matt. 28:20)
• Jesus is our “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Isaiah 9:6)
It’s time to raise your Hallelujah!
Kathy Gallagher is with the Salvation Army of Wilson County (Open Door Ministry, Christmas Angels, Jail Ministry). “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.