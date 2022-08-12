Home is the place we go to feel safe, to be able to put our feet up after a long day and just let out a breath and relax. It is the place where we feel comforted and hopefully find rejuvenation.
Home is often a physical place that we live in or have lived in. Perhaps a certain smell reminds you of the bread that a family member used to bake, or a song reminds you of a favorite holiday gathering. Maybe watching football reminds you of Sunday afternoons growing up. These are reminders of home.
But not everyone’s physical home has been a place of peace or sanctuary. Sometimes we instead find our homes in people who we trust implicitly, who know how we feel without any words said, who we feel safe with and with whom we can let our walls down and just rest with.
These things are wonderful, of course, but the complicating factors with both people and places being our home is that they inevitably change because life is full of change.
There is a Welsh concept called “hiraeth” that represents a homesickness, or a longing for a home or place/time in your past that you cannot return to. There is both a sense of nostalgia but also longing and grief.
A longing for a past home— person or place— is something we can all relate to.
Home is so good but when our home moves or leaves, it can be devastating.
In a world where our homes change, where can we find some solid footing?
God, the one who created us, offers us that kind of home that does not change.
St. Augustine spoke to this so well in his prolific writings, entitled Confessions. He wrote: “You have made us for yourself, and our hearts are restless, until they can find rest in you.”
We were made by our Creator who always wanted to be our home, and we are restless until we come home.
It takes a lot for us to trust that the place we are finding home in is actually a safe place where our hearts are not going to be broken or a place that will not slip out from under us. That is why Jesus’ words in his Farewell Discourse in John 14 struck me so dramatically: “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give you. I give to you not as the world gives. Don’t be troubled or afraid.”
“I give you not as the world gives.” It is as if he is saying: “You do not have to keep looking; I am a safe home for you. Follow me and come experience abundant life. Find your life in my teachings of Love.”
If you are searching for home, may you find it in the one who created you.
O God, our hearts are restless until they find a home in You.
The Rev. Kate Fields is a native of Wilson County and an alumna of Cumberland University. She currently pastors at Belmont United Methodist Church in Nashville. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.