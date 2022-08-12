Home is the place we go to feel safe, to be able to put our feet up after a long day and just let out a breath and relax. It is the place where we feel comforted and hopefully find rejuvenation.

Home is often a physical place that we live in or have lived in. Perhaps a certain smell reminds you of the bread that a family member used to bake, or a song reminds you of a favorite holiday gathering. Maybe watching football reminds you of Sunday afternoons growing up. These are reminders of home.

