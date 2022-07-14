Revelation 3:20 makes me squirm. “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”
These words are not for the unbeliever. Jesus speaks these words to the church of Laodicea. He explains that these words are a rebuke to a people He loves. A people who have grown lukewarm to Him. A people who are “wretched, pitiful, poor, blind, and naked” (vs. 17).
How did Jesus get outside the door of the church He purchased with His own blood? Why is He knocking to be let in?
Is this rebuke for me? “Jesus, where have I ‘put you out’ of the sanctuary of my life?”
Only when I sit alone and silence all the distractions and voices in my world can I hear the words of Jesus speak over me and my life. As He walks through the door and speaks, He washes my soul and clothes me in His love.
I’ve known since I was a child that Jesus is the Word and speaks through the Word of God — Scripture. But one of the mysteries of God is that Jesus is a personal, relational Savior who knocks at the door of our hearts seeking to do life with us. He is a personal LORD who desires entry into every part of our lives. Jesus desires to lavish each area of our lives with Himself. Incredible!
So why is opening the door for Jesus and having Him “eat” with us so important? On the road to Emmaus, two disciples did not recognize the risen Savior Jesus even as He walked with them and explained to them Scriptures concerning Himself. But when He sat at the table and broke bread with them, their eyes were opened (Luke 24:17-31). In the intimacy of eating with Jesus, their eyes, their hearts, and their minds knew the Living Jesus.
Unknown Friend, as you invite the Living Jesus to come in and break bread with you, I echo the prayer of Paul from Ephesians 3:15-17: “I ask [the Father] to strengthen you by His Spirit — not a brute strength but a glorious inner strength — that Christ will live in you as you open the door and invite Him in. And, I ask Him that with both feet planted firmly on love, you’ll be able to take in with all the followers of Jesus the extravagant dimensions of Christ’s love.”
Kathy Gallagher works for the Open Door Ministry of the Salvation Army of Wilson County. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.