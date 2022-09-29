The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II took over the news cycle in recent weeks. There is no doubt that even here in the U.S., the queen was beloved and a marvel to us.
Because the publicity was around her funeral ceremonies, the Church of England was on full display. The late monarch held the titles “Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England”. Her sendoff and burial encapsulated ancient Christian traditions observed for centuries.
It wasn’t just her titles, no, she also held a personal faith in Jesus Christ. We know this because she said so, in her many talks but at first, in a prayer request, even before she was crowned in 1952.
“Pray for me … that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life.”
Her annual Christmas message frequently referenced her faith in Jesus Christ and commending a life of faith to others.
In 2008 the Queen said: ‘I hope that, like me, you will be comforted by the example of Jesus of Nazareth who, often in circumstances of great adversity, managed to live an outgoing, unselfish and sacrificial life … He makes it clear that genuine human happiness and satisfaction lie more in giving than receiving; more in serving than in being served.’
Her faith in Christ inspired her to work towards reconciliation in her own family and throughout the world. In 2011 she said, ‘Forgiveness lies at the heart of the Christian faith. It can heal broken families; it can restore friendships and it can reconcile divided communities. It is in forgiveness that we feel the power of God’s love.”
For example, her own family was shaken by an interview given by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in 2021. The queen responded with a spirit of love and forgiveness saying, ‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.’
Was she the most famous Anglican and Episcopalian? That is up for debate. Regardless, Episcopalians around the world are grateful for her witness in life and in her death. Christians everywhere can look forward to joining her in Christ when our own days have passed.
Father of all, we pray to you for Elizabeth, and for all those whom we love but see no longer. Grant to them eternal rest. Let light perpetual shine upon them. May her soul and the souls
of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
The Rev. Cynthia Seifert has served since early 2019 as the Priest in Charge of Episcopal Church of the Epiphany on Hickory Ridge Road and South Hartmann in Lebanon. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.