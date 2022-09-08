A world without sin would be so wonderful! We could all just live the blissful life that God intended, with smiles on our faces, and love in our hearts towards everyone we meet. Oh, it would be so heavenly!
The truth is, on this side of heaven, sin exists, and we don’t have this kind of life we’ve dreamed of without it. One way or the other, sin shows up in our actions and thoughts, whether it is lying, cheating, stealing, thinking wrong, neglecting God, abusing drugs and alcohol, backbiting, and so on.
The Bible tells us that all have sinned and come short of the glory of God, therefore, it separates us from God.
God has given all of humanity the opportunity to be free from sin’s bondage and to come back to Him by giving us His only Son Jesus to die for us. Jesus is our sacrificial Lamb who has redeemed us by shedding His blood on calvary’s cross. His blood has washed us clean, and He has forgiven us and giving us atonement, to be made right with God again.
In order to receive this forgiveness, we must accept Jesus as our personal Lord and Savior, whom God has given to us freely even though it cost His Son His life. When we think about where we all could have ended up, which is in hell, it makes us appreciate what Jesus did for us, with great thanksgiving in our hearts, and on our lips! We should shout “Thank God I Am Forgiven” for the rest of our earthly lives!
God wants a free people, and He wants us to worship Him in spirit, and in truth. Knowing that God has forgiven us helps us to look and treat one another as well as ourselves with a better attitude than before.
We are responsible for our own actions, and we can’t live for anyone else, but we can be intentional in making sure that we don’t sin. We may fall sometimes in our trying, but we have the power to get back up again with victory on our minds. The more we love God and obey Him, the more we can eradicate sin in our lives.
We all should want to go to heaven to live with God forever. It’s the best place to be. A place with no more sickness, sadness, violence, nor sin of any kind. A Beautiful place where joy unspeakable will flood our souls, and we will be with God forever. God loves us so much that He gave us a door of escape from sin through Jesus the Christ, who has given us the right to the tree of life.
Thank God We Are Forgiven!
Bishop Dr. Belita McMurry-Fite is the Senior Pastor And Founder of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.