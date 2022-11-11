I am a native of Lebanon, Tennessee, and I am grateful to live in such a beautiful place. I am the Senior Pastor and Founder of the prestigious Heaven’s View Baptist Church here in Lebanon and have been for the past 28 years.

In this life, we are faced with a number of challenges, and as Christians, we must embrace God’s Word to help us though all challenges. Because Of God’s Word, it helps us to develop a spirit of praise in the midst of every trial. Being connected to God The Father is the best thing that can happen to us, and with confidence we praise Him.

