I am a native of Lebanon, Tennessee, and I am grateful to live in such a beautiful place. I am the Senior Pastor and Founder of the prestigious Heaven’s View Baptist Church here in Lebanon and have been for the past 28 years.
In this life, we are faced with a number of challenges, and as Christians, we must embrace God’s Word to help us though all challenges. Because Of God’s Word, it helps us to develop a spirit of praise in the midst of every trial. Being connected to God The Father is the best thing that can happen to us, and with confidence we praise Him.
As I reflect upon the goodness of the Lord and reflect upon trials that I have had in my life, I have come to realize more each day that we need to get in the habit of praising God.
We pray, read the Bible, and show gratitude, but praising God should be something we do habitually. Why? First of all, praise lifts our spirits, Second, praise takes our eyes off of our troubles, and helps us look towards God.
When we praise God, it magnifies who He is and when God gets bigger, our problems get smaller. Either our problems will be big or God will be big. It’s our choice. We must praise God as our Creator and King of this World. As we remember our dependency on God, and acknowledge our need for Him, it gives us more determination to praise Him.
It’s so good having a real relationship with God. It certainly paves the way for God to display His Power and manifest His Miracles. The benefits of praising God are enormous, and as we carry out our praise, we are embracing the Word of God. So Let everything that has breath praise the Lord!