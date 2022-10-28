On Sept. 26 — just a month ago — NASA did something extraordinary. It intentionally crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid. It didn’t do this to be wasteful. It was an experiment to see if it was possible to shift an asteroid out of its orbit.

To be clear, Earth is in no danger of being struck by any asteroids. However, if we should discover that we are on a collision course with some heavenly body, NASA wanted to be ready.

Tags

Recommended for you