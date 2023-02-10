Good morning family and friends, scripture today is Psalm 92:12 NLT.
“But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon.”
Good morning family and friends, scripture today is Psalm 92:12 NLT.
“But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon.”
It begins by affirming that “The righteous will flourish like a palm tree, they will grow like a cedar of Lebanon.” Those who are righteous live in right-relationship with God, and with the world God created.
To “flourish like a palm tree” means to stand tall and to live long. The Amplified Bible says that the righteous will be: long-lived, stately, upright, useful, and fruitful. Palm trees have been important to humans throughout much of history. They are mentioned nearly 40 times in the Bible.
Let’s examine the latter of them — what it means to grow like a cedar in Lebanon.
The cedar of Lebanon is a cone-producing tree that can grow up to 120 feet tall (imagine a 10- to 12-story building). Its branches are wide-spreading, and go straight out horizontally 30 to 50 feet from the trunk. It was known in biblical areas as “the king of trees.”
Both of these trees have a life expectancy of hundreds of years. Their life expectancy is a symbol of the ability of the Christian to have longitudinal influence, reach, and success as a man or woman of God.
The Hebrew word for cedar comes from a root word meaning firm. It is known for the “firmness of roots.”
Hosea 14:5 NLT reads: “I will be to Israel like a refreshing dew from heaven. Israel will blossom like the lily; it will send roots deep into the soil like the cedars in Lebanon.”
What an amazing analogy. To grow spiritually, how deeply must God’s people be rooted in His truth and His way of life? We will only grow as tall as we are rooted deep!
God’s people must be rooted in church doctrine, staked to church government based on God’s law, watered by God’s Word, and energized by the light of God. That will keep His people green and growing — even in the midst of spiritual winter.
Nugget: How tall can we grow spiritually? Again, as deeply as our roots go into God’s truth.
Blessings.
Bishop Elect Brandon L. Davis is the Bishop Elect at Living Word Family Worship Center in Watertown. The church’s website is LWFWC.org. “Worship Wilson” is a weekly column written by clergy and people of faith in Wilson County.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.