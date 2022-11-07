Anyone who knows me knows that I am a longtime watcher of “The Andy Griffith Show.” My wife and I watch an episode almost every night.
Imagine you are a visiting minister invited to bring the Sunday message to The All Souls Church in the town of Mayberry, N.C. (a fictional town, by the way). In a town of 1800 people with one sheriff and one deputy, one chronic jaywalker and one town drunk who locks himself up in the cell when he has imbibed too much, would your selected topic be “What’s Your Hurry?” But nevertheless, Dr. Harrison Everett Breen spoke to the citizens of Mayberry (at least those in attendance that day) about being in a hurry all the time.
Well, if that was true for this small fictional town, how much more is that true for you and me today? Our culture has become one of busyness and activity, so much so that we need to carry a calendar with us at all times (for most of us it’s our phones), just to help us keep up with the pace. Our society causes us to look at that calendar and determine where we can squeeze 13 and a half minutes into our busy day three weeks from now. Are you tired yet? Me too.
Maybe that is why Jesus said “The Sabbath was made for man …” in Mark Chapter 2. At the dawning of creation, God Himself led the way when He worked for six days and rested on the seventh. Was God tired? I think not.
We on the other hand do tire physically and sustained times of working seven days will result in physical illness and spiritual dryness, among other things. God gave us the Sabbath as a gift, so the “rat race” of life would not consume us. No, this is not a call to come under the law of Moses in our Christian life, but rather the availing of the gift God has given us.
The Bible says in Exodus Chapter 20 that “the Lord blessed the sabbath day and made it holy.” Do we think the Lord “unblessed” that which He had declared holy? I don’t think so. It offers us the opportunity to slow down, enjoy family and life apart from the “running to and fro” nature of the western world. It is a physiological fact that human beings are not wired to work seven days a week perpetually.
Sure, there are times that we have our “ox in the ditch” and need to take care of things. This is not about observing a law but enjoying the gift of being able to slow down and not be governed by our calendar, nor other people’s calendars.
The rest of the sentence in Mark 2 looks like this, “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.” It is possible for you and me to take a respite from our frantic lifestyles. It requires a simple ability that we all have.
Several years ago, I found myself running here and there, attending this meeting and that prayer vigil, and serving on multiple boards. All of these were good and Godly activities, but I found myself overly busy. That is when I discovered this little word -- “no.” I learned to say “no” to added activities and “no” to some very good things that I was involved in.
Then I could heed Dr. Breen’s admonishment, “Slow down, relax, what’s your hurry?” Jesus granted you the gift of sabbath and I grant you the gift of “no.” Use them both!
Larry J. Grainger is the pastor at Abundant Life Church.