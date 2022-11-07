Anyone who knows me knows that I am a longtime watcher of “The Andy Griffith Show.” My wife and I watch an episode almost every night.

Imagine you are a visiting minister invited to bring the Sunday message to The All Souls Church in the town of Mayberry, N.C. (a fictional town, by the way). In a town of 1800 people with one sheriff and one deputy, one chronic jaywalker and one town drunk who locks himself up in the cell when he has imbibed too much, would your selected topic be “What’s Your Hurry?” But nevertheless, Dr. Harrison Everett Breen spoke to the citizens of Mayberry (at least those in attendance that day) about being in a hurry all the time.

Tags

Recommended for you