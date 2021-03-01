Wilson Post writer Ken Beck provides details of the terrifying minutes when his house was destroyed and the efforts to rebuild his home and emotions.
Three schools in Mt. Juliet received significant damage from the tornado. One now shows few scars from the storm while the other two remain the same as the night they were destroyed.
Updates one year later on some people whose stories were told in The Wilson Post after the tornado.
Photos of tornado-damaged areas and what they look like today.
