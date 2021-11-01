Jordan Briley, 8 months, is a little distracted from his bottle as he tries a lollipop for the first time at Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square last Sunday.
The annual Halloween on the Square event returns to its original format Sunday, Oct. 31 but at a new time designed to benefit families.//The event is sponsored by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lebanon and is set for Sunday from 2-5 p.m.//Lebanon Chamber President Melanie Minter said the shift from the traditional 5 p.m. start time was because Halloween occurs on a Sunday this year.//“We wanted families to enjoy their day and have time to attend other Halloween activities in town, including family and church gatherings that evening,” Minter said.//The event will include hot dogs, candy vendors, kids’ activities, Halloween costume contest, a Ghoul Parade and food trucks.//Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, across from Shenandoah Mills and in the large parking lot of the Lebanon Square.//The Chamber will accept candy donations from businesses or individuals until Wednesday. Donations can be dropped off at the Lebanon Chamber office at 149 Public Square.//For information, go to lebanonwilsonchamber.com or call (615) 444-5503.
ABOVE: Michael Myers made an appearance at Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square last Sunday to the delight of some visitors but not others.
DALLUS WHITFIELD
Lebanon Police Officers Dewayne Bowen and Jeff Pickens work on grilling some of the 1,400 hot dogs that were served to Halloween on the Square visitors last Sunday.
DALLUS WHITFIELD
Peter Stillman of First Baptist Church draws a caricature of Kailey Howell. The church hosted activities for children during Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square event.
DALLUS WHITFIELD
Bryce Powers and Jessica Dodds-Davis pose in their winning costumes during Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square event last Sunday.
XAVIER SMITH
RIGHT: Yoselin Arevalo-Luna, dressed as Cruella de Vil, smiles with her little Dalmatian, Leonardo, during Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square event last Sunday.
XAVIER SMITH
Ice Queen Jessica Dodds-Davis, who won one of the best costume awards smiles at trick-or-treaters during Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square event last Sunday.
XAVIER SMITH
Julianne Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office chats with a tiny officer during Lebanon’s Halloween on the Square event last Sunday.