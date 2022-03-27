Social services company Prospect Inc. of Lebanon and Easter Seals Tennessee recently announced that they have merged.
Leaders of the organizations that provide services and programs for individuals living with disabilities noted the services, supports and culture of the two entities are identical and the joint venture will create a stronger agency.
The new partnership, which will be called Easter Seals Tennessee, will allow more opportunities for growth and expand additional local services.
Easter Seals Tennessee, for example, recently launched a Behavior Health (Applied Behavior Analysis) program in West Tennessee. With the expansion, Prospect, which was founded 55 years ago, will also begin offering behavioral health support to school-aged children in Middle Tennessee.
Although Easter Seals Tennessee will be the legal name of the partnership.
The President and CEO of Easter Seals Tennessee, Tim Ryerson, will continue leading the entire organization. Prospect Executive Director Andy White will transfer a major part of his focus to the overall development, growth strategy and communications for the new partnership, along with the new behavioral health program as the Chief Business Development Officer.
“We will still be serving the same members with the same staff. The reputation and legacy of Prospect within Wilson County, as well as Smith and DeKalb counties. will continue to live on,” White said.