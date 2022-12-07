request to any and all parties holding interest in this vehicle contact by certified mail return receipt requested within (10) business days.
615-812-0480
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Hearing at City Hall on December 12, 2022 at 6:15 pm to consider the following on 2nd and final reading:
•
Amend Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Budget to accept donation from KONA Ice and expend money to repair amphitheater
•
Rezone approximately 6.3 acres at Golden Bear and Athlete’s Way, Map 078, Part of Parcel 010.17 from Industrial Restrictive PUD to Commercial Retail Center PUD and amend the Preliminary Master Development Plan for Project Jolene
•
Amend Part B of the Unified Development Code/Zoning Ordinance by amending 2-102, General Definition and Article 6 Commercial District Regulations, Section 6-102, Uses & Structures, to reduce acreage requirement from 20 acres to 5 acres for Mixed-Use Sites and Mixed-Use Buildings on properties fronting N. Mt. Juliet Road located in Commercial Town Center (CTC) Mixed Use Development within ½ mile from the intersection of East/West Division and Mt. Juliet Road and revise the definition for Mixed-Use Developments
•
Amend City Code Chapter 28 – Traffic and Vehicles, Article VII-Parking, Sect. 28-193 Regulations (Parking Violations)
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have a workshop at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, on December 12, 2022, beginning at 5:15 PM – 6 PM to discuss City Hall (Part 2).
The Public is invited to attend.
Kenneth D. Martin,
City Manager
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Mt. Juliet Traffic Commission will meet on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, in the Commission Chambers to consider the request to remove the Speed Humps in the 1100 block of Weston Drive.
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenneth D. Martin,
City Manager
|
Public Notice
The Mt. Juliet Alcohol Beverage Board will have a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6:30pm at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd to hear the following application for Off-Premise permit:-MJ Tobacco & More located at 14346Lebanon Rd., Old Hickory, TN.