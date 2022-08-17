MT JULIET POLICE DEPARTMENT
WEAPONS AUCTION
The Mt. Juliet Police Department will be conducting a
weapons auction through GovDeals.com from Sept.
1st thru Sept. 30th. The weapons will include handguns,
both pistol and revolvers, rifles and shotguns of
varying gauges and calibers. The weapons will be sold
in lots of varying makes and models.
Only FFL holders may bid, no exceptions.
The items will be sold “as-is” without warranty as to
the reliability or functionality. The items are nonrefundable
and non-returnable. The Mt. Juliet Police
Department is not responsible for any damages seen
or unseen to the items.
Contact: Sandra Dempsey – Evidence Coordinator-
Mt. Juliet Police Department 615-754-3923
Jim Bussell- Evidence Technician/ Weapons
Information – Mt. Juliet Police Department
615-754-3924
|
PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will
consider an Ordinance to Amend the Mt. Juliet City
codes Chapter 4 Alcoholic Beverages, Section 4-55,
Permits (3), Section 4-58 (c), Same-Fee; Annual Tax;
Change in Management; and Section 4-78 (1), Valid
Permit-Limitations. The 2nd and Final Reading will be,
September 12, 2022, at 6:15pm at City Hall. The public
is invited to attend/comment.
Kenny Martin
City Manager
|
PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will
consider an Ordinance to require that all Land Use
Amendments go before the Mt. Juliet Regional
Planning Commission prior to being presented to the
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners. The 2nd and Final
Reading will be, September 12, 2022, at 6:15pm at
City Hall. The public is invited to attend/comment.
Kenny Martin
City Manager
|
PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will
consider an Ordinance Amending Part B of the City
of Mt. Juliet Land Development Code, Residential
District Regulations, Section 5-101.3, Public Notice of
the Short-Term Rentals. The 2nd and Final Reading
will be September 12, 2022, at 6:15pm at City Hall. The
public is invited to attend/comment.
Kenny Martin
City Manager
|
PUBLIC HEARING
The Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission will hold
a Public Hearing on September 15, at 6:30PM, inside
City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, to hear the following
requests:
*Land Use Map Amendment – **Golden Bear Gateway,
Map 078, Parcel 010.02
Additional information may be obtained by calling
the phone number below. Once prepared, draft
copies of the amendments may be viewed at the
following location:
Planning & Zoning- 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road
The public is invited to attend/comment. For more
information, please call the Planning Department at
615-773-6283.
|