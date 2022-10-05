Public Notice
The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet
will have a Public Hearing concerning the following
2nd and Final Reading at 6:15p.m., October 24, 2022,
at City Hall located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
• Amend Part B of Unified Development Code of
City of Mt. Juliet, known as the Zoning Regulations,
as Amended by modifying Article 6,
Commercial District Regulations, Supplemental
Design Provisions, Section 6-104.1, Mixed use
Development Standards
• Amend the City of Mt. Juliet City codes, Chapter
4 Alcoholic Beverages, (Section 4-62) (1), On-
Premises consumption beer permit; issuance
requirements to change required number of seats
to Forty (40) and (Section 4-62) (1) & (3), to
remove the references to permits issued prior to
June 17, 2022
• Amend the Fiscal year 2022 / 2023 budget:
o To accept insurance proceeds and appropriate
funds for replacement of a Police
vehicle
o To accept a Grant from Operation Light
Shine and appropriate funds for a Detective
vehicle for the Mt. Juliet Police Department
o To appropriate funds for the purchase of
Ambulances and Equipment for the EMS
Department
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have a work session at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, on October 24, 2022, beginning at 5:00 PM – 6 PM to discuss the Pleasant Grove Widening Project.
The Public is invited to attend.
Kenneth D. Martin,
City Manager
|
Public Notice
The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Hearing concerning the following 2nd and Final Reading at 6: 15p.m., October 24, 2022, at City Hall located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
• Amend Part B of Unified Development Code of City of Mt. Juliet, known as the Zoning Regulations, as Amended by modifying Article 6, Commercial District Regulations, Supplemental Design Provisions, Section 6-104.1, Mixed use Development Standards
• Amend the City of Mt. Juliet City codes, Chapter 4 Alcoholic Beverages, (Section 4-62) (1), On-Premises consumption beer permit; issuance requirements to change required number of seats to Forty (40) and (Section 4-62) (1) & (3), to remove the references to permits issued prior to June 1 7 ,2022
• Amend the Fiscal year 2022 / 2023 budget:
o To accept insurance proceeds and appropriate funds for replacement of a Police vehicle
o To accept a Grant from Operation Light Shine and appropriate funds for a Detective vehicle for the Mt. Juliet Police Department
o To appropriate funds for the purchase of Ambulances and Equipment for the EMS Department
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Completion
Project: State Industrial Access Road Serving Project Fast Break Athletes Way &Volunteer Blvd (formerly Eastgate Blvd)
State Project No.: 95LPLM-S3-041
PIN 121445.00
Contractor: Four Star Paving, LLC.
The paving and striping improvements for the SIA Roadway Serving Fast Break – Athletes Way & Volunteer Blvd (formerly Eastgate Blvd) are substantially complete as of July 11 th , 2015. All subcontractors and suppliers with outstanding bills related to this project are requested to submit notice by November 9 th , 2022 to: City of Mt. Juliet Public Works Department, Matthew White, Deputy
Public Works Director, 71 E. Hill Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
|
Public Notice
Sealed Bids for “Belinda City Manhole Rehabilitation” will be received at the office of the City of Mt Juliet Finance Department at 2425 N Mt Juliet Rd Mt Juliet, TN on or before 10:00am on October 26, 2022. Details are available at http://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/bids.aspx.
|