The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have
a Public Hearing at City Hall on February 13, 2023 at 6:15 pm
to consider the following on 2nd and final reading:
• Amend Part B of the Unified Development Code/Zoning
Ordinance, Article 2, Construction of Language and
Definitions, 2-103.3, Article 3, Use Regulations,
3-103.3(18)(B), and Article 6, Commercial District
Regulation, 6-102A, to include the definition, description
and activity listing of a Recreational District and
Seasonal Rental Units in CRC-PUD, Commercial Retail
Center, Planned Unit Development Zoning
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
Sealed Bids for “Public Works Conference Room” and “Maintenance Shop Fence” will be received at the office of the City of Mt Juliet Finance Department at 2425 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mt Juliet, TN on or before 10:00am and 10:15am on February 8, 2023. Details are available at http://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/bids.aspx.
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINACOUNTY OF DILLONIN THE FAMILY COURT FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUITSUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTSSouth Carolina Department of Social Services,plaintiff, vsBrittany Sue GuilesBilly Leon Martin Mincey,defendantsDocket No. 2022-DR-17-317TO THE DEFENDANT: BRITTANY SUE GUILES, ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon your request and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the Plaintiff or their attorney, Laurel A. Hayes, at her office, at P.O. Box 1307, Dillon, South Carolina, 29536, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Attorney: Laurel A. Hayes, Attorney for PlaintiffP.O. Box 1307, Dillon, SC 29536