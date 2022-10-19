The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Public Hearing on October 24, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. to consider the following on 2 nd and Final Reading, at City Hall located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Re-Establish the City of Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee(BPAC)
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
PUBLIC NOTICE
The District One (1) Community Forum will be held on November 3, 2022 at Mt. Juliet High School and December 8, 2022 at WA Wright Elementary School. Both Forums will be from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Mt. Juliet will host a “Pastor’s Appreciation” coffee and donuts on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet City Hall, Commission Chambers.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wilson County Urban Growth Coordinating Committee will meet Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in the Commission Chambers.
The public is invited to attend.
Kenny Martin, City Manager
City of Mt. Juliet
PUBLIC NOTICE
Sealed Bids for “S. Greenhill Road / Willoughby Station Boulevard Roundabout” will be received at the office of the City of Mt Juliet Finance Department at 2425 N Mt Juliet Rd Mt Juliet, TN on or before 10:00am on November 10, 2022. Details are available at http://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/bids.aspx.