IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
VERNON MAE CAMPOS,
Petitioner/Maternal Great Grandmother
V.
TAYLOR BOTTOMS
Respondent/Mother
and
TOMMY FIELDS.
Respondent/Father to Ayden Bottoms
and
AARON STEEL.
Respondent/Father to Jaxon Steel
KYLE SERRITELLA,
Respondent/Father to Cason Serritella
IN THE MATTER OF:
AYDEN BOTTOMS, DOB 05/31/2012
JAXON STEEL. DOB 04/13/2015
CASON SERRITELLA. DOB 08/19/2018
Children Under Eighteen (18) Years of Age.
Docket No. 19-DN-179
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Preliminary Order lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the laws and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Vernon Campos, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Tommy Fields, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondent. Tommy Fields cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED. that the Clerk of the Court shall:
I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, Tommy Fields, that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the honorable Judge Barry Tatum.
4. The Juvenile Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post.
Entered this the 2nd day of March, 2020
Judge Barry Tatum
Approved for Entry:
Tiffany D. Hagar, #029190
Attorney for Plaintiff
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been served upon the following counsel for parties in interest herein by delivering a copy to the offices of said counsel personal hand delivery to the Juvenile Court Mailbox of KEVIN RHOTEN, Attorney for Mother, CANDICE PEWITT, Attorney for Father Serritella, and, and SONIA BOSS Guardian ad Litem, and the last known addresses of Aaron Steel, 4004 Estate Lane, CoIumbia, TN 38401:
and Tommy Fields 127 Belinda Parkway, E35,Mt. Juliet. TN 37122 on this 4th day of February, 2020.
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #029190
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
_____
PUBLICATION NOTICE
SEAN WELLS
Plaintiff
Case No. 2019CV178
MARY POPE BENFORD
CLARENCE MARCUS BENFORD
And their heirs, successors, personal representatives and assigns
Defendants
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendants, Mary Pope Benford, Clarence Marcus Benford, and their heirs successors, personal representatives and assigns., whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendants to serve upon: Robert J. Notestine III, attorney for plaintiff, whose address is 109 Kenner Av, Suite 201, Nashville TN 37205, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 05/27/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 12th day of March, 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
03/18/2020
03/25/2020
04/01/2020
04/08/2020
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2008, executed by Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn, to Robert E. Lee, Wilson County, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1312, Page 295 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville now being the true and lawful owner and holder of this indebtedness after a merger with Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated March 10, 2020 and recorded in Book 1946, Page 204, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 3:45 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: to-wit:
Being Lot No. 34A of the Resubdivision of Lots 33, 34 and 35 of the Erby Jennings Property, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 26, Page 627, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn by Warranty Deed dated June 30, 2008 and record in Book 1312, Page 282 in the Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1312, Page 295, said Registerís Office.
This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 in favor of Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. in the original principal amount of $60,700.00 of record in Book 1312, Page 286 as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Registerís Office.
MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 058M-H-009.02
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold ìAS ISî and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trusteeís Deed only.
The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. ß 35-5-117 have been met.
The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of Sale Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Editions dated: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, April 1, 2020 and April 8, 2020
File #75285
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY ANNE DUKES
CASE NO. #2020PR96
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of March, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Anne Dukes, deceased, who died December 14, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 19th day of March, 2020.
Debbie Holt
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Betty Anne Dukes
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run March 25, 2020 April 1, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ERNEST A. TURNER
CASE NO. 2020PR82
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ernest A. Turner, deceased, who died on December 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: March 30, 2020
SHARON TURNER-JACKSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ERNEST A. TURNER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-1-20 & 4-8-20
_________
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE LEBANON, TN 37087
AUCTION: 4/4/20 AT 9:00 A.M.
14 TOYOTA – VIN: 5YFBURHE3EP149338
_________
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 660 PROTECTIVE VESTS
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
APRIL 22, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE.
All bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
_________